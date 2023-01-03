Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,021,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 4,375,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

