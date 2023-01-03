Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average is $252.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

