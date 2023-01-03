Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Burleson & Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

