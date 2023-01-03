Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is My Legacy Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 94,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 112,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

