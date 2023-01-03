Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 94,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 112,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

