Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

