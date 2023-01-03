Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 208,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13,898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 109,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.