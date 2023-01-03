Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 94,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 112,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft stock opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $339.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

