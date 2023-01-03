Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 5,641 Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Printing ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

3D Printing ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The 3D Printing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

