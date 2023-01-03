Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $103,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLNK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Blink Charging stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.05. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 177.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

