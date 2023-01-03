Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.35 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $366.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

