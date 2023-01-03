Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

