Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

IP opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

