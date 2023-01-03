Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

