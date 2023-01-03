Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

