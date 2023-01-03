Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

