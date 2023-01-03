Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

