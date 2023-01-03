Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 87,303 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

