Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

