Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.