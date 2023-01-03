Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,674,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

