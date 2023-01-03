Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

PLTR opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

