Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 47.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 98.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.