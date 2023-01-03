Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

