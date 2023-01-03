Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

