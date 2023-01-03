Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

