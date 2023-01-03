Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Snap by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,252,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,872,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,962.

Snap Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $48.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

