Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

