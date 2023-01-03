Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,980,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,554,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 29.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 240,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Stratasys Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.