Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.69 and its 200 day moving average is $256.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,932,482. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

