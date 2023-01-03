Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Okta by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $227.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

