Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AMLP stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

