Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,584 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,159,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

