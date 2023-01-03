Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $259.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,366,286. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.