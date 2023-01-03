Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Carter’s Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRI stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $105.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

