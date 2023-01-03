Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

Cloudflare stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $134.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

