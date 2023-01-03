Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,914,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.48 and a 200-day moving average of $439.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

