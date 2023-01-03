Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 113.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 190.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

