Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

