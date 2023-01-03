Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,290 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 41.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel Trading Down 0.9 %

Mattel stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

