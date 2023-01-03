Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,350 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,961 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

