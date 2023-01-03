Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.