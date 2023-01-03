Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Aflac by 24.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,131,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,469 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Aflac by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Aflac by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 34,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 280.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

