Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

RC stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

