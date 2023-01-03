Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 23,859 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,859 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

