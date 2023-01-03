Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.