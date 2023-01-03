Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $156.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

