Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334,337 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

