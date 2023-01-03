Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

TROW opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $199.21. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

