Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

